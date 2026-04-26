HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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HBT Financial Stock Up 0.2%

HBT stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.00 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. HBT Financial's payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 906.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company's stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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