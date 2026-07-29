HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio's current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.88.

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Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 102.06%.The firm had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.22 million.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 25,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,250. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Markel sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,523.73. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,495. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,555,606 shares of the company's stock worth $139,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,298,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,249 shares of the company's stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 551,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 852.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,708,553 shares of the company's stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,424,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,377,570 shares of the company's stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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