HC Wainwright Comments on Arvinas' Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Arvinas' current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.69.

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Arvinas Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $9.42 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 247.54%.The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Arvinas's revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arvinas by 876.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,587 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 11,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $110,721.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,692.32. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,946.92. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $945,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Arvinas NASDAQ: ARVN Price Target Raised to $18.00 at BTIG Research

BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to from $16 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Arvinas and Pfizer’s breast cancer drug vepdegestrant was licensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a deal that includes $85 million upfront and up to $320 million in milestones , which may validate Arvinas’ PROTAC platform and provide non-dilutive funding. Rigel strikes licensing deal for Pfizer and Arvinas' breast cancer drug

Arvinas and Pfizer’s breast cancer drug was licensed to Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a deal that includes and up to , which may validate Arvinas’ PROTAC platform and provide non-dilutive funding. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made only small downward tweaks to Arvinas’ 2026-2030 earnings estimates, keeping the outlook largely unchanged but still indicating expected losses for several years.

HC Wainwright made only small downward tweaks to Arvinas’ 2026-2030 earnings estimates, keeping the outlook largely unchanged but still indicating expected losses for several years. Neutral Sentiment: Arvinas’ latest quarterly report beat EPS estimates, but revenue came in below expectations and fell sharply year over year, showing the company is still far from sustained profitability. Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Arvinas’ latest quarterly report beat EPS estimates, but revenue came in below expectations and fell sharply year over year, showing the company is still far from sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: CEO Randy Teel, CFO Andrew Saik, CAO David Loomis, and insider Noah Berkowitz all sold shares recently, which can weigh on sentiment even though the filings say the sales were mainly for tax withholding tied to equity vesting. CEO insider filing

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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