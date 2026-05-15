HC Wainwright Estimates Oklo's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oklo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo's current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oklo's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. Texas Capital upgraded Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.33.

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Oklo Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of OKLO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Oklo has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,161,749.50. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after buying an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $73,786,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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