HC Wainwright Expects Higher Earnings for TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' FY2028 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $240.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.77 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 73.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 70.2% year over year to approximately $240 million, exceeding the roughly $230 million analyst estimate. BRIUMVI U.S. net product revenue reached approximately $228 million, demonstrating continued momentum in the multiple sclerosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. TG Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises BRIUMVI Revenue Guidance

Management raised its 2026 total revenue target to approximately $950 million, above the prior outlook and the consensus estimate of about $941.7 million. The company also expects BRIUMVI U.S. revenue of approximately $890 million to $905 million. The CEO said the product remains on track to potentially become a $1 billion U.S. drug. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. TG Therapeutics Analyst Estimate Changes

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a $77 price target, implying confidence in the long-term growth story. However, the firm reduced its EPS forecasts to $0.86 for 2026 and $2.16 for 2027, from $0.99 and $2.32, respectively. Its third-quarter 2026 estimate was also trimmed to $0.27 from $0.28. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.05, well below consensus estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41 and down from $0.17 a year earlier. Manufacturing investments and other costs reduced near-term profitability, prompting investors to focus on the earnings miss despite strong sales growth. TGTX Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Rise Year Over Year, 2026 View Raised

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

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