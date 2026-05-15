HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEAM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.83.

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Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

BEAM opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.99. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.98 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.00% and a negative net margin of 39.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 323.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,038,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,913,000 after buying an additional 2,190,993 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,212,000. MWG Caph Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,119,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company's stock worth $144,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 237.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,665,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 11,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $290,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 218,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,368,419.48. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $146,398.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,696,696.38. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,544 shares of company stock worth $1,899,942. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beam Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beam Therapeutics supported AlphaDetect, an initiative aimed at improving detection of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which could help broaden awareness of a genetic disease area relevant to the company’s future pipeline. Beam Therapeutics Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

Beam Therapeutics supported AlphaDetect, an initiative aimed at improving detection of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which could help broaden awareness of a genetic disease area relevant to the company’s future pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary argued Beam is shifting from a “platform story” to a more tangible regulatory-asset story, citing its cash runway into 2029 and advancing programs in sickle cell disease and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Beam Therapeutics: Base Editing Is Moving From Platform Story To Regulatory Asset Story

One commentary argued Beam is shifting from a “platform story” to a more tangible regulatory-asset story, citing its cash runway into 2029 and advancing programs in sickle cell disease and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Beam Therapeutics, signaling expectations for larger losses this year than previously forecast.

HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Beam Therapeutics, signaling expectations for larger losses this year than previously forecast. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 earnings estimates, indicating a longer path to profitability than before.

The firm also reduced FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 earnings estimates, indicating a longer path to profitability than before. Negative Sentiment: Near-term quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all lowered, suggesting continued operating losses across the development pipeline.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: BEAM is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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