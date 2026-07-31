HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. HC Wainwright's target price points to a potential upside of 72.69% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Majestic Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AG opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,995,222 shares of the mining company's stock worth $316,914,000 after buying an additional 945,067 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 238,500 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,267 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,898,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Majestic Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts assign First Majestic an average price target of $23.50 , materially above the current trading level, suggesting expectations for considerable appreciation. First Majestic Silver Corp. Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Analysts assign First Majestic an average price target of , materially above the current trading level, suggesting expectations for considerable appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter operating performance was strong: revenue reached approximately $416 million , EBITDA was about $252 million , and free cash flow totaled $194.6 million . Higher realized silver and gold prices helped offset increased costs, while improved 2026 guidance and a substantial treasury—reported at up to $1.3 billion—provide flexibility for reinvestment or acquisitions. First Majestic Delivers $194.6 Million in Q2 Free Cash Flow

Second-quarter operating performance was strong: revenue reached approximately , EBITDA was about , and free cash flow totaled . Higher realized silver and gold prices helped offset increased costs, while improved 2026 guidance and a substantial treasury—reported at up to $1.3 billion—provide flexibility for reinvestment or acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded AG to Buy, arguing that the stock trades at a discount to intrinsic value if silver undergoes a broader re-rating. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0152 per share , payable August 31, although the roughly 0.4% annualized yield is modest. First Majestic Silver: The Silver Re-Rating Opportunity Returns

Seeking Alpha upgraded AG to Buy, arguing that the stock trades at a discount to intrinsic value if silver undergoes a broader re-rating. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 31, although the roughly 0.4% annualized yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical commentators see potential support after recent weakness, citing a bullish hammer pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. These signals could aid a rebound but are less reliable than fundamental results. First Majestic Could Find Support Soon

Analysts and technical commentators see potential support after recent weakness, citing a bullish hammer pattern and upward earnings-estimate revisions. These signals could aid a rebound but are less reliable than fundamental results. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.21 missed the $0.25 consensus estimate, and revenue of $415.5 million came in below the $496 million forecast. Labor disruptions, inventory accumulation and metals-price volatility remain additional execution risks, despite year-over-year revenue growth of 57.3%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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