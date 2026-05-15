HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Cipher Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining's current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.The business's revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.87.

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Cipher Mining Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of CIFR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,451,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,107,932.16. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Hastie Williams sold 28,169 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $627,041.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,265.76. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 244,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,690 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Cipher Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a Buy rating and a $30 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a rating and a , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected.

Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Bitcoin Miners That Got Into AI Have Soaring Stocks. These Experts See More Gains Ahead

An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake.

Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades.

Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Recent company operating results were weak, with the most recent quarterly report missing estimates on both EPS and revenue, reminding investors that Cipher is still unprofitable.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

Further Reading

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