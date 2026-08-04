HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for Vericel Q3 Earnings

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel's current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vericel from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.40.

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Vericel Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VCEL opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Vericel has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Vericel had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Vericel's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,714.20. The trade was a 80.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,402.75. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $2,304,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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