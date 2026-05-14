HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of DYN Q2 Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DYN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.21.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 870.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 853,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,512,921.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,749.16. This trade represents a 91.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,552,911 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,469 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Dyne Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both raised near-term earnings estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, including Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, suggesting analysts see a better short-term outlook for the clinical-stage biotech. Dyne Therapeutics analyst updates

HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both raised near-term earnings estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, including Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, suggesting analysts see a better short-term outlook for the clinical-stage biotech. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept its Buy rating and $50 price target on DYN, reinforcing a bullish view despite the company’s ongoing losses. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright kept its rating and on DYN, reinforcing a bullish view despite the company’s ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, a routine investor-relations update that may help keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Dyne Therapeutics investor conferences

Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, a routine investor-relations update that may help keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were cut, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm about Dyne’s long-term earnings path. Dyne Therapeutics longer-term estimate cuts

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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