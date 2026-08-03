HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for CORT Q3 Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.17.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $114.49 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $256.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 6.52%.Corcept Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,977,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $160,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,986,056 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $103,915,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,918 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,892,000 after buying an additional 734,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,376 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 1,480,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,059 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 405,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,862,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,985 shares in the company, valued at $371,123.05. This trade represents a 83.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,094,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,065,977.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $22,088,050. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corcept’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.36 per share versus the $0.02 consensus estimate and revenue of $256.15 million versus $221.15 million expected. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Corcept Therapeutics Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corcept’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.36 per share versus the $0.02 consensus estimate and revenue of $256.15 million versus $221.15 million expected. Revenue increased 31.7% year over year, helping drive the stock to a new 12-month high. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler assigned Corcept an “Overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Corcept Therapeutics Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assigned Corcept an “Overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target. The firm raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.15 from $0.80 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.78 from $0.34, suggesting expectations for significant near-term earnings growth.

HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and a $165 price target. The firm raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $2.15 from $0.80 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.78 from $0.34, suggesting expectations for significant near-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages’ average target price is $94.67, materially below the recent $114.49 reference price. This gap indicates analysts have not fully caught up with the rally or see limited upside from current levels. Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Target Price at $94.67

Brokerages’ average target price is $94.67, materially below the recent $114.49 reference price. This gap indicates analysts have not fully caught up with the rally or see limited upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish rating, HC Wainwright reduced its FY2027 EPS forecast to $3.95 from $5.38 and lowered estimates for Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions raise concerns about the pace of longer-term earnings growth, particularly with CORT trading at a very high valuation.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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