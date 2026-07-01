HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.39.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ALNY opened at $301.03 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $273.11 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here