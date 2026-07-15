HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for MBOT Earnings

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical's current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.30 million.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microbot Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.62.

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Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,561 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 292,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microbot Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,995 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc NASDAQ: MBOT is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

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