HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for BBIO Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $194.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,089,079.40. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 64,921 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $4,211,425.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,868.43. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $16,615,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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