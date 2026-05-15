HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opus Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics' current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opus Genetics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

IRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Opus Genetics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Opus Genetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Opus Genetics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.20.

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Opus Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRD opened at $4.97 on Friday. Opus Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.59). Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 709.20% and a negative net margin of 892.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Opus Genetics news, President Benjamin R. Yerxa sold 7,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $39,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 711,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,443.40. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO George Magrath sold 24,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $127,321.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,750,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,121,954.55. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $382,278 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Opus Genetics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026, and FY2027 EPS estimates for Opus Genetics, suggesting slightly better expectations for the company’s later-period losses.

HC Wainwright raised its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026, and FY2027 EPS estimates for Opus Genetics, suggesting slightly better expectations for the company’s later-period losses. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP kept a market outperform rating and only trimmed its price target to $11 from $12, still implying substantial upside from the current share price.

Citizens JMP kept a market outperform rating and only trimmed its price target to $11 from $12, still implying substantial upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage from multiple analysts indicates ongoing interest in the stock, but the commentary is mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Article Title

Recent coverage from multiple analysts indicates ongoing interest in the stock, but the commentary is mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The company was also noted as being projected to report earnings, keeping attention on upcoming results and guidance. Article Title

The company was also noted as being projected to report earnings, keeping attention on upcoming results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate significantly, highlighting expectations for a larger loss this year.

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate significantly, highlighting expectations for a larger loss this year. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital cut Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates, reinforcing concern that profitability remains out of reach in the near term.

Lifesci Capital cut Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates, reinforcing concern that profitability remains out of reach in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Opus Genetics from hold to strong sell, adding pressure on the stock.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

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