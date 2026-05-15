HC Wainwright Predicts Alphatec's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphatec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphatec's current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alphatec's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alphatec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.58.

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Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC opened at $7.57 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.51 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,183.84% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.Alphatec's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 815,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 88,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $1,109,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 559,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,987,642.91. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 629,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,589 in the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,626 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,336,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $92,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,340,936 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $91,333,000 after buying an additional 784,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,240 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $60,790,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,026 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $59,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphatec

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphatec this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright still rates Alphatec Buy and kept a $24 price target , while raising its FY2028 EPS estimate to $0.88 from $0.75, signaling longer-term growth confidence.

HC Wainwright still rates Alphatec and kept a , while raising its FY2028 EPS estimate to from $0.75, signaling longer-term growth confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, analyst commentary summarized post-earnings views on Alphatec, but did not add a major new operating development for the company.

Separately, analyst commentary summarized post-earnings views on Alphatec, but did not add a major new operating development for the company. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut Alphatec’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.12) from $0.01 and Q3 2026 EPS to ($0.06) from $0.01, reflecting weaker near-term profitability expectations.

HC Wainwright cut Alphatec’s estimate to from $0.01 and to from $0.01, reflecting weaker near-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to ($0.28) from $0.09, suggesting Alphatec may remain unprofitable this year.

The firm also lowered its estimate to from $0.09, suggesting Alphatec may remain unprofitable this year. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said Alphatec’s price target was reduced by 23.06% to $18.95 , adding to bearish sentiment.

A separate report said Alphatec’s , adding to bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities fraud investigations into Alphatec after its May 5 earnings release, which can weigh on investor sentiment and increase legal overhang. Article Title

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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