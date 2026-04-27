HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE's stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.30 target price on the basic materials company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

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Ur Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Ur Energy has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other Ur Energy news, VP Jade Walle purchased 107,900 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $149,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 251,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,141. This trade represents a 74.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ur Energy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ur Energy by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ur Energy by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ur Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ur Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company's stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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