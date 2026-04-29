HC Wainwright Reduces Earnings Estimates for LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) - HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LSI Industries in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LSI Industries' current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LSI Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LSI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

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LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. LSI Industries has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $24.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $150.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company's stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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