HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $428.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $436.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock's previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $496.77.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:HCA opened at $406.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $397.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.31. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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