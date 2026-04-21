HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.6667.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $136.37 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.16.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.38. HCI Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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