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HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Trading 9.5% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
HCM II Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) jumped 9.5% on Wednesday to about $7.76 from a prior close of $7.09, while trading volume was just 297,417 shares—about 89% below its average session volume.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: two Buy, one Hold and one Sell give an average rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $13.50, and Northland Securities has an outperform rating with a $15 target.
  • HCM II Acquisition is the SPAC associated with Terrestrial Energy Inc., a company developing carbon-free nuclear energy solutions headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • Interested in HCM II Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR - Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.7620. 297,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,670,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HCM II Acquisition to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCM II Acquisition

HCM II Acquisition Stock Up 7.5%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

About HCM II Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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