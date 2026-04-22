HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Trading 9.5% Higher - Here's What Happened

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR - Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.7620. 297,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,670,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HCM II Acquisition to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCM II Acquisition

HCM II Acquisition Stock Up 7.5%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

About HCM II Acquisition

Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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