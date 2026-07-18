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Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Health Catalyst logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Health Catalyst has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 13 brokerage firms, with the average 12-month price target at about $2.84.
  • The stock opened at $2.25 and has traded between a 12-month low of $0.96 and a high of $4.11; it also has a market cap of about $166.25 million.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Health Catalyst posted $0.02 EPS, beating expectations, and revenue of $70.76 million, slightly above estimates, though analysts still expect a full-year loss.
  • Interested in Health Catalyst? Here are five stocks we like better.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.8409.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $2.00 to $1.75 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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