Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.8409.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $2.00 to $1.75 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

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Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst NASDAQ: HCAT is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst's offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

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