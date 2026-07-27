Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,389,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,444,000 after buying an additional 5,892,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,810,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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