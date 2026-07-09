Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock's current price.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here