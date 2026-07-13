Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.8490, with a volume of 146714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,389,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,810,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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