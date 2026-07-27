Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 191230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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