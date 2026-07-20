Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.3360, with a volume of 4993964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,389,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,034,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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