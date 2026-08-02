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Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today - August 2nd

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, and Stryker are the five healthcare stocks highlighted as having the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span pharmaceuticals, medical technology, health insurance, and healthcare services, giving investors exposure to recurring healthcare demand but also risks from regulation, pricing pressure, policy changes, and clinical outcomes.
  • Eli Lilly’s portfolio includes diabetes and obesity drugs such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, while AbbVie focuses on immunology and oncology treatments; UnitedHealth and Stryker represent healthcare services and medical devices, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, and Stryker are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and health insurance. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in businesses that may benefit from recurring demand for medical products and services, though they can also be affected by regulation, clinical-trial outcomes, pricing pressures, and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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