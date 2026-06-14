HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.5714.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,205,000 after acquiring an additional 124,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,883,000 after acquiring an additional 243,549 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 101,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.34 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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