Healthpeak Properties (DOC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to announce earnings of $0.0282 per share and revenue of $725.6440 million for the quarter. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 475,189 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,786. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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