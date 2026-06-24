Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.8750, with a volume of 4584874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

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Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,063.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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