HealthStream Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

HealthStream NASDAQ: HSTM reported record second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026, citing growth in core subscription products, contributions from recent acquisitions and a one-time revenue catch-up tied to customer cost savings. The healthcare workforce technology company also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook while modestly lowering its net-income guidance as it increases investments in growth initiatives.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% year over year to $83.7 million. Operating income increased 41.4% to $8.3 million, while net income grew 23.8% to $6.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with $0.18 per share a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $20.6 million, up 16.9%, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 24.6% from 23.7%.

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Revenue Drivers Include Core Products, Acquisitions and Catch-Up Payment

Chief Financial Officer Scotty Roberts said subscription revenue increased $8 million, or 11.2%, while professional-services revenue rose $1.3 million, or 52.6%. The company reported 8.3% organic revenue growth, led by CredentialStream, which grew 14%; ShiftWizard, which grew 30%; Competency Suite, which grew 12%; and myClinicalExchange, which grew 29%.

Second-quarter results also included approximately $2 million in revenue from a contract containing contingent fees that HealthStream acquired in its 2020 acquisition of ANSOS. Roberts said the amount reflected shared cost savings achieved by a customer during the first half of the year and was recognized as a cumulative catch-up under accounting rules after previously constrained estimates were resolved.

Of the $2 million catch-up, approximately $1.2 million was recorded as subscription revenue and $0.8 million as professional-services revenue. Roberts said HealthStream has no other contracts with this type of contingent payment and does not view the revenue as recurring. During the question-and-answer session, he said the payment was incremental to prior expectations and had a meaningful impact on second-quarter profitability, with only a small associated cost.

HealthStream’s fourth-quarter 2025 acquisitions of Virsys12 and MissionCare Collective contributed $3.1 million in second-quarter revenue, representing 4.2% inorganic growth. Meanwhile, revenue from legacy credentialing and scheduling products, excluding the catch-up payment, totaled approximately $7.4 million and declined 15%, or $1.3 million, as the company continues to migrate customers to newer offerings.

Remaining performance obligations totaled $685 million at quarter-end, up from $618 million a year earlier. HealthStream expects to recognize about 40% of those obligations as revenue during the next 12 months and 68% over the next 24 months.

Company Raises Revenue and EBITDA Outlook

For full-year 2026, HealthStream now expects revenue of $327 million to $332 million, representing growth of 7.5% to 9.2% over 2025. Roberts said the bottom end of the revised range exceeds the midpoint of the company’s previous guidance.

Net income is expected to range from $19.5 million to $22.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $74 million to $78 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to range from $31 million to $34 million.

The company expects lower revenue growth in the second half than in the first half, partly due to the timing of its 2025 acquisitions. Third-quarter revenue growth is expected to be approximately 8%, with adjusted EBITDA margin around 22%.

Roberts said the second-half forecast assumes higher operating expenses, including trade-show costs, professional-services fees, expanded career-network sales and product-development efforts, and increased investment in the hStream technology platform. Chief Executive Officer Robert Frist Jr. said those planned investments are the primary reason HealthStream trimmed its net-income outlook despite stronger first-half performance.

Career Networks and Platform Investments Expand

HealthStream is adding 15 positions beyond its original budget to support career networks, including sales, operations and support roles. Frist said the company is investing in the segment to help healthcare organizations find and develop prospective employees earlier in their careers. myClinicalExchange, which connects with students preparing for healthcare roles, grew 29% during the quarter.

Frist said HealthStream’s career-network offerings include myCNAjobs, myClinicalExchange and Nursegrid. Nursegrid reaches approximately one in five U.S. nurses, according to Frist. The company also said it has more than 780 registered users of its developer portal building dozens of customer applications and integrations through its APIs.

The company continued to expand its hStream platform’s reporting and analytics capabilities through its Insights product. Frist said seven applications now feed data into a Snowflake-powered common data lake, allowing customers to access standard reports, custom reports and analytics dashboards across products. Active Insights users increased from 100 to more than 2,600 in its first full year, he said.

HealthStream expects CredentialStream to join the Insights infrastructure in the upcoming quarter, followed by Policy Manager and Workforce Validate over the next two quarters. Frist said Insights and its higher-tier Insights+ offering can contribute revenue, while the shared reporting infrastructure could also reduce costs associated with maintaining separate reporting environments in older applications.

Bundling Strategy Produces Larger Contracts

Frist said customers are increasingly viewing HealthStream as an enterprise partner rather than a collection of point solutions. The company is pursuing product bundles designed around clinical workflows and market-specific bundles for settings such as post-acute care, physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, skilled nursing, long-term care and critical-access hospitals.

During the quarter, HealthStream closed learning-related contracts with total order values exceeding $10 million for Resuscitation Suite, $5 million for Competency Suite and $1.5 million for Quality OB. Frist said larger contracts generally include broader bundles and longer terms, often four years or more. He added that Resuscitation Suite revenue may be recognized more quickly but carries lower gross margin because of partner royalties.

In scheduling, two large health-system ShiftWizard go-lives represented approximately $1.7 million in combined new order value. Frist said the implementations reflect an expanding ability to serve more complex, multi-facility health systems. He also said the company’s larger ShiftWizard wins continued to involve competitive takeouts from horizontally focused scheduling providers.

Cash Position, Capital Returns and Cybersecurity Disclosure

HealthStream ended the quarter with $66.7 million in cash and investments, no long-term debt and an untapped credit line. Year-to-date operating cash flow increased 26% to $40.6 million, while free cash flow rose 73% to $24.7 million.

During the quarter, the company spent $8.4 million on capital expenditures, paid $1 million in dividends, repurchased $2.6 million of common stock and made $0.8 million in minority investments. Its board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share, payable Aug. 28 to shareholders of record on Aug. 17. HealthStream had $5.7 million remaining under its $10 million share-repurchase authorization, which expires Sept. 12, 2026, unless fully used earlier.

Frist also addressed a cybersecurity incident disclosed in an 8-K filing the prior week. He said the investigation remains ongoing, but HealthStream does not believe customer-facing systems, platforms or applications were accessed or compromised. The company has not experienced an interruption in customer service or business operations and does not anticipate a material financial impact from the incident, based on information available at the time of the call.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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