Hecla Mining (HL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to announce earnings of $0.1768 per share and revenue of $368.7530 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.3%

HL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 4,234,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,964,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Wall Street Zen cut Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,327,712 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $83,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,601 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hecla Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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