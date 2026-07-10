Helen Gordon Purchases 88 Shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Helen Gordon purchased 94 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 per share, for a total transaction of £149.46.

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Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger stock traded up GBX 1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 174.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 118.30 and a one year high of GBX 213.

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grainger had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 54.91%.The company had revenue of £113.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 232 to GBX 210 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 336 to GBX 238 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 298 to GBX 253 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 to GBX 227 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 225.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grainger

About Grainger

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

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