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Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Helen of Troy logo with Consumer Staples background
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Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Helen of Troy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 927,100 shares of the company's stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 362,900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 593,310 shares of the company's stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.7% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,173,829 shares of the company's stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 541,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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Analyst Recommendations for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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