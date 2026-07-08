Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $402.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Helen of Troy reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $402.1 million, above last year’s $371.7 million, and stronger profitability than the prior-year period. The company also said earnings beat expectations, which supports the stock. Helen of Troy Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Helen of Troy reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $402.1 million, above last year’s $371.7 million, and stronger profitability than the prior-year period. The company also said earnings beat expectations, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS forecast at $3.25 to $3.75, and investors are reacting to the fact that the outlook remains solid even after a challenging prior year. Helen of Troy Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS forecast at $3.25 to $3.75, and investors are reacting to the fact that the outlook remains solid even after a challenging prior year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may temper enthusiasm but does not signal a major selloff on its own. Zacks downgrade coverage

Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may temper enthusiasm but does not signal a major selloff on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued investor alerts about a class-action lawsuit against Helen of Troy, keeping legal overhang in focus and adding a potential risk for shares. Investor alert on class action lawsuit

Multiple law firms issued investor alerts about a class-action lawsuit against Helen of Troy, keeping legal overhang in focus and adding a potential risk for shares. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary from Canaccord Genuity kept a hold rating and left the price target at $23, suggesting limited near-term upside versus the current trading level. Hold rating maintained

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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