Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.6210. Approximately 293,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 689,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting Helen of Troy

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $615.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $470.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 125,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 112,652 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 226,263 shares during the period. Seven Six Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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