Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading 10.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $27.7920. Approximately 352,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 683,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 50.33%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.

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Helen of Troy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Helen of Troy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 9.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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