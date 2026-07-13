Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COAG. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hemab Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.40.

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Hemab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COAG stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Hemab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Hemab Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,675,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $48,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,149,096 shares in the company, valued at $110,683,728. This represents a 77.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,970,541 shares of company stock worth $55,459,603 in the last ninety days.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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