Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at HC Wainwright

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.73% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COAG. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hemab Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.80.

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View Our Latest Research Report on COAG

Hemab Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. Hemab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hemab Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,536,844.54. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,444,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,987,032.26. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,970,541 shares of company stock valued at $55,459,603.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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