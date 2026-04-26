Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get Hennes & Mauritz alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.24. Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hennes & Mauritz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hennes & Mauritz wasn't on the list.

While Hennes & Mauritz currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here