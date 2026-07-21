Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Research downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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Hennes & Mauritz Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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