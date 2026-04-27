Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 and last traded at GBX 168.50, with a volume of 157743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 212.50.

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Henry Boot Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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