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Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Henry Boot logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Henry Boot hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 166.50 (last GBX 168.50) on volume of 157,743 shares and sits below its 50-day (GBX 184.60) and 200-day (GBX 206.42) moving averages.
  • Analyst view: Berenberg and Jefferies cut price targets (to GBX 230 and GBX 195 respectively) but the consensus remains a Buy with an average target of GBX 212.50, well above the current price.
  • Valuation & fundamentals: The company has a market cap of £226.16m, a P/E of 9.85, recent quarterly EPS of GBX 15.90 and a net margin of 8.55%, which may make it appear attractively valued despite the recent share weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 and last traded at GBX 168.50, with a volume of 157743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 212.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Henry Boot

Henry Boot Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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