Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.36.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. 569,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,565. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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