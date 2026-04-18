Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.69.

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Henry Schein Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $478,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,508,763.20. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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