Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.72. Hensoldt shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 870 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hensoldt has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hensoldt Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Hensoldt Company Profile

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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