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Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hensoldt logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up in pre-market trading from a $9.18 close to a $9.72 open and last traded at $9.56 on light volume (870 shares), indicating limited participation behind the move.
  • Analyst actions are mixed—Jefferies upgraded to "strong-buy", Kepler to "hold" and Zacks to "strong sell"—but MarketBeat's consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" (3 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The ADR is trading well below its technical averages, with a 50-day SMA of $27.00 and a 200-day SMA of $41.98, signaling the current price is far under recent trend levels.
  • Interested in Hensoldt? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.72. Hensoldt shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hensoldt has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAGHY

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Hensoldt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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