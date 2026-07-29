Herbalife (HLF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Herbalife to announce earnings of $0.5360 per share and revenue of $1.3076 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herbalife to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Herbalife Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE HLF opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on Herbalife in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Herbalife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,424. The trade was a 78.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Troy Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,577.92. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 191,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,678 over the last three months. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herbalife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,020 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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