Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $212.7060 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.34). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $212.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.39 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Heritage Insurance Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CAO Sharon Binnun sold 9,200 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $244,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,529.04. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $376,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 103,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,648.56. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $735,356 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,421 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,872 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Heritage Insurance from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTG

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc NYSE: HRTG is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.

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