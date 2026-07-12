Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,383.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

HRTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 2,679,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,747.30% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company's research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron's first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

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