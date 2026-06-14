Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.6471.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy” , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks articles placed HPE on Strong Buy lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Several Zacks articles placed HPE on lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage cited potential upside of about 47% , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Analyst upside article

Wall Street analyst coverage cited , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. InvestorPlace AI commentary

InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN piece asked whether HPE is a buy, sell, or hold after Q1 earnings; this is more of a valuation check than a new catalyst, but it keeps the post-earnings debate active. MSN buy/sell/hold article

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.0%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here